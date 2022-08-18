Kurt Busch to miss final 2 races of NASCAR’s regular season

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch will miss the final two races of NASCAR’s Cup regular season. The driver of the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing made the announcement on social media. The former Cup champion was injured in a crash during the final round of qualifying at Pocono in late July and has missed four races suffering from concussion-like symptoms. Ty Gibbs will continue to fill in for Busch at Watkins Glen on Sunday and in the regular-season finale at Daytona the following week. Busch said he hoped to be cleared to compete when the playoffs begin in September at Darlington.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.