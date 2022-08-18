Bennett, Hagestad reach quarterfinals of US Amateur

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett and U.S. Mid-Am champion Stewart Hagestad are among players in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Amateur. Bennett is the No. 3 player in the world amateur rankings. He defeated David Puig of Spain. Puig plays at Arizona State and is best known lately for being among amateurs competing in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. Next up for Bennett is the 31-year-old Hagestad in a match of top-10 players in the amateur ranking. Also advancing was Dylan Menante at No. 8. Four players from the top 10 were eliminated in the first round at Ridgewood.

