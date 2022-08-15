Murray overcomes Wawrinka in 3 sets in Cincinnati

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Andy Murray pulled out a 7-6 (3), 5-7, 7-5 win over Stan Wawrinka in the first round of the Western & Southern Open, a U.S. Open tuneup. Murray and Wawrinka both required multiple visits from trainers to treat leg problems during the 2-hour, 57-minute match. Marin Cilic of Croatia on the men’s side and American Amanda Anisimova on the women’s side were among players who advanced.
