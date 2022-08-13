Mitrovic has late penalty saved, Fulham held 0-0 at Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton goalkeeper Jose Sa saved a late penalty by Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic as the teams played out a 0-0 draw in the Premier League at Molineux. Mitrovic scored twice last weekend in Fulham’s opening-round 2-2 draw against Liverpool and was handed the chance to snatch all three points for the Londoners in the 81st minute. Referee John Brooks pointed to the spot following Rayan Ait-Nouri’s ill-timed challenge on Bobby Cordova-Reid but Sa dived to his right to keep out Mitrovic’s spot kick. Mitrovic was looking to score his 45th league goal in as many appearances after his record-breaking haul in the second-tier Championship last season.

