Japan’s Baba, Canada’s Chun reach US Women Amateur final

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba of Japan routed American Bailey Shoemaker 7 and 6 on Saturday at Chambers Bay to reach the U.S. Women’s Amateur final. The 17-year-old Baba will face 21-year-old Canadian Monet Chun, a rising junior at Michigan, in the 36-hole final Sunday. Chun, competing in her first USGA championship, beat UCLA player Annabel Wilson of Ireland 2 and 1. Baba is trying to become the second Japanese winner in tournament history, following Michiko Hattori in 1985. Two Canadians have won the event, Marlene Stewart Streit in 1956 and Cathy Sherk in 1978.

