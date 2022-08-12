Watson apologizes, then struggles in Browns preseason debut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s best play in his preseason debut with the Cleveland Browns came long before he took the field in Jacksonville. Watson apologized “to all the women I have impacted” after being accused by two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. He spoke before the team’s exhibition opener, a 24-13 victory against the Jaguars in which Watson was roundly booed during three series of work. Fans in one end zone could be heard chanting vulgarities at Watson during his first drive. The three-time Pro Bowler completed 1 of 5 passes for 7 yards in his first game action since Jan. 3, 2021, with Houston.

