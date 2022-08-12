Sabbatini gets another year on tour with help from LIV Golf

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rory Sabbatini thought he had lost his full PGA Tour card for next season. Thanks to all the players who have signed up for Saudi-funded LIV Golf, the Slovakian can get back in the game. The tour decided last month to create separate lists so players suspended for playing in LIV Golf events wouldn’t affect eligibility of those in good standing. Then it decided to create separate lists for career money. Sabbatini would have been No. 31. But because of suspensions and resignations, he’s No. 22 and gets to use a one-time exemption for top 25 in career money.

