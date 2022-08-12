Kopech Ks 11, Vaughn hits 2-run single as ChiSox beat Tigers
CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Kopech struck out a career-best 11 in six innings of no-hit ball and Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Chicago White Sox to a 2-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Kopech was lifted despite blanking the Tigers on 85 pitches through six innings. Vaughn snapped the scoreless game with a two-out, bases-loaded blooper that landed just in front of right fielder Willi Castro’s glove. Tigers reliever Alex Lange (4-3) pitched the seventh and took the loss as Detroit lost its fifth straight and eighth in nine games. The Tigers managed just three hits while striking out 14 times.