Reds 2B India leaves ‘Field of Dreams’ game with leg injury

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India has left the “Field of Dreams” game in Iowa because of a leg contusion. India was hit on his lower left leg by a pitch from Chicago Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly in the first inning. He was replaced by Matt Reynolds before the start of the fourth. The 25-year-old India won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2021. The Reds are the home team for Major League Baseball’s second “Field of Dreams” game, played in a throwback ballpark a short walk from the main field for the beloved 1989 movie.

