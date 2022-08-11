Mariners reinstate All-Star Julio Rodríguez from 10-day IL

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners reinstated All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez and catcher Curt Casali from the 10-day injured list ahead of a lengthy road trip. Rodríguez has been sidelined since getting hit on the wrist by a pitch in Houston on July 30. He was eligible to come off the injured list on Wednesday, but the Mariners opted to give Rodríguez another couple of days before returning to action. The Mariners open a nine-game road trip on Friday in Texas. To clear spots on the roster, Seattle optioned outfielder Jarred Kelenic to Triple-A Tacoma and designated for assignment catcher Luis Torrens.

