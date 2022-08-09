Forward Timo Werner returns to Leipzig after Chelsea stint

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Timo Werner is heading back to RB Leipzig after an underwhelming two-year stint at Chelsea. The Germany forward and the two clubs confirmed the move on Tuesday, with Werner having been left out of Chelsea’s squad for the team’s Premier League opener against Everton on Saturday. Werner became Leipzig’s record scorer in his first four-year stint at the club, netting 95 goals in 159 games. He has also scored 24 goals in 53 internationals for Germany. But he couldn’t replicate that scoring rate at Chelsea where he netted a total of 10 Premier League goals during two seasons at Stamford Bridge.

