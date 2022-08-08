Sevilla confirms signing ex-Spain midfielder Isco

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla has confirmed the signing of former Spain and Real Madrid midfielder Isco Alarcón. Isco signed a two-year deal after passing a medical on Monday. His contract with Madrid had not been renewed at the end of last season. The 30-year-old Isco is the club’s third signing for the season after it brought defenders Marcão and Alex Telles to help make up for the departures of Jules Koundé and Diego Carlos. Isco had been with Madrid since transferring from Málaga in 2013, but he had not played much as a starter in recent seasons. He also lost his place in Spain’s national team after his recent struggles.

