Cubs to cut ties with OF Jason Heyward after the season

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs will cut ties with right fielder Jason Heyward after this season, ending one of baseball’s most expensive and unproductive free-agent signings with a year left on his contract. Heyward, who turns 33 on Tuesday, signed an eight-year, $184 million contract before the 2016 season but has batted only .245 with 62 home runs in seven seasons with the Cubs. He is batting .204 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 137 at-bats this year and has been on the 10-day injured list since June 27 because of right knee inflammation. Heyward was a regular on the 2016 Cubs team that won the World Series and famously rallied teammates with an inspirational pep talk during a rain delay late in Game 7 at Cleveland.

