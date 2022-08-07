Dortmund on verge of signing Cologne’s Anthony Modeste

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund is set to sign French forward Anthony Modeste from Bundesliga rival Cologne. Cologne says it has received an offer for the 34-year-old Modeste and agreed on a transfer. No financial details have been announced yet. Cologne sporting director Christian Keller says the player’s transfer is likely to be confirmed after a medical on Monday. Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said Saturday that the club was looking for a new forward to replace Sebastién Haller, who needs chemotherapy for a testicular tumor.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.