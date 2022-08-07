Australia’s Barber takes javelin gold at Commonwealth Games

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Australia’s double world champion javelin thrower Kelsey-Lee Barber has again played the waiting game to perfection at the Commonwealth Games. After adding the 2022 world championship title in Oregon in July to her success in Doha in 2019, Barber traveled to England favored to claim her first Commonwealth gold medal. But on the eve of the opening ceremony on July 28, she tested positive to COVID-19, putting her into isolation and casting doubt over her participation. It was not until Thursday that the 30-year-old received clearance to compete in the event. Trailing her teammate Mackenzie Little into the last round, Barber responded with an effort of 64.43 meters to clinch the gold.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.