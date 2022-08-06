Zardes’ hat trick leads Rapids over Minnesota United 4-3

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Gyasi Zardes finished off a hat trick with a goal in the 61st minute to spark the Colorado Rapids to a 4-3 victory over Minnesota United. Zardes netted his first goal in the 7th minute for Colorado (8-9-6), pulling the Rapids even after Abu Danladi found the net in the 4th minute for Minnesota United (10-9-5). The Rapids took the lead on Diego Rubio’s goal in the 11th minute and made it 3-1 when Zardes scored his second, four minutes later. Luis Amarilla’s goal in the 43rd minute got Minnesota within a goal. Defender Brent Kallman scored in the 81st minute after Zardes extended the Rapids’ lead to 4-2.

