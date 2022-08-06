Zach Wilson with another solid practice in Jets’ scrimmage

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson took the field at MetLife Stadium for the first time since last season and put together another solid practice. That’s promising news for the New York Jets and their second-year quarterback. Wilson was unofficially 12 of 19 including four drops by receivers for 100 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the scrimmage. The practice was a leadup to the Jets’ first preseason game next Friday night at Philadelphia. New York also hosted free agent offensive tackle Duane Brown, who attended the practice.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.