Ty Gibbs, grandson of Joe Gibbs, gets 5th Xfinity win of ’22

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Ty Gibbs won his Xfinity Series-high fifth race this year and ninth of his two-year career at Michigan International Speedway. The 19-year-old grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs led 54 of the 125 laps on the 2-mile oval. Justin Allgaier finished second, followed by Noah Gragson, who won the pole and the first two stages at the New Holland 250. Gibbs will start sixth on Sunday in the NASCAR Cup Series race in the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing, filling in for Kurt Busch.

