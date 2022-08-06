Timbers and Dallas draw 1-1, Portland unbeaten in 10 games
By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Marvin Loria scored on the rebound of his penalty kick in stoppage time for the Timbers, but an own goal moments later pulled Dallas into a 1-1 draw with Portland. The tie extended Portland’s undefeated streak to 10 games, with four wins and six draws. It’s the longest current unbeaten streak in Major League Soccer. The Timbers moved into seventh in the Western Conference, just above the line for a playoff berth with nine games remaining. Dallas is in third in the West.