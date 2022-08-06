Jorginho gives Chelsea 1-0 opening win over Everton in EPL
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jorginho’s late first-half penalty was enough to give Chelsea a 1-0 victory over Everton in the English Premier League for the London club’s first win at Goodison Park in five visits. But it was far from a convincing performance from Thomas Tuchel’s team against an Everton side that was playing without a recognized striker and lost two players to injuries. Ben Godfrey was carried off on a stretcher early in the first half and taken to hospital with a serious-looking lower leg injury, while center back Yerry Mina also exited in the second half.