Guardians designate slumping Franmil Reyes for assignment

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have designated Franmil Reyes for assignment. Reyes began the season as Cleveland’s cleanup hitter but was batting .213 with nine homers and 104 strikeouts in 263 at-bats. The Guardians had optioned Reyes to Triple-A Columbus earlier in the week. Reyes belted 37 homers in 2019 while splitting the season between Cleveland and San Diego. He had 30 homers and a career-high 85 RBIs in 2021.

