Collins must back up words with wins to keep job at Ga Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — Geoff Collins has toned down the hokey slogans that were part of his blueprint to build a proud, new brand at Georgia Tech. He seems to realize there’s only one thing that really matters. Winning. After three straight three-win seasons, Collins heads into Year 4 likely needing to show significant improvement to keep his job. Only one other coach in Georgia Tech’s modern era has gone this deep into his tenure with a worse record than Collins’ 9-25 mark. He’s got to turn that around, but a brutal schedule makes it hard to see a path to a better record.

