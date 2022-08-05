Titans patient as QB Malik Willis makes jump from Liberty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Malik Willis is experiencing some growing pains as the Tennessee Titans rookie works through his first NFL training camp. Willis has completed some nice passes and gotten the chance to run plays with the second-team offense. He took a sack Friday to wrap up practice. That’s OK. The Titans can be patient with Willis because Ryan Tannehill is their starter. Titans quarterbacks coach Pat O’Hara says it’s one day at a time with Willis. O’Hara says that’s OK because Willis has been great. The challenge is whether Willis can progress fast enough to challenge Logan Woodside for the job backing up Tannehill.

