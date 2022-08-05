Seahawks hope RB room proves to be more than Rashaad Penny
By TIM BOOTH
AP Sports Writer
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Keeping their running backs healthy for an entire season has been an issue for the Seattle Seahawks. So while the Seahawks are going into this season with the intention of using Rashaad Penny as their featured back, it seems more likely the depth of Seattle’s running backs room will be tested at some point. Penny closed last season in an impressive manner, which Seattle hopes is a precursor for this year. But he also has a lengthy injury history.