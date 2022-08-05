Mancini hits 2 HRs, Astros roll past Guardians 9-3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trey Mancini homered twice, including his first career grand slam, and drove in five runs and the Houston Astros defeated the Cleveland Guardians 9-3. Astros manager Dusty Baker tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the game. Baker held his usual pregame availability with the media about two hours before the 7:10 p.m. first pitch. Mancinim acquired from Baltimore on Monday, has quickly added even more punch to Houston’s lineup with three home runs in four games. Astros starter Framber Valdez allowed three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. Cleveland right-hander Hunter Gaddis (0-1) was charged with eight runs in 3 1/3 innings in his major league debut.

