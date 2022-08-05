Flowers blooming at BC into one of ACC’s best receivers

BOSTON (AP) — To Zay Flowers, unfinished business means getting his degree from Boston College — and more. The BC receiver says he wants to win the ACC’s Atlantic Division and “go out the right way.” That would be quite a jump for the Eagles, who finished last with a 2-6 record in 2021. But Flowers thinks that with a healthy Phil Jurkovec at quarterback, it might be possible. Flowers toyed with the idea of transferring over the offseason but returned to BC for his senior year. The Eagles are hoping to win more than six games for the first time since Jeff Hafley arrived in 2020.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.