Arsenal opens EPL with 2-0 win at Crystal Palace

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal’s newcomers have made an immediate impact by opening the English Premier League beating host Crystal Palace 2-0. Left back Oleksandr Zinchenko set up the opening goal in the first half while striker Gabriel Jesus created a number of chances and defender William Saliba put in a near-flawless performance in his first start for Arsenal. The Gunners still had to endure a nervy second half before Bukayo Saka’s attempted cross was deflected into his own net by Palace defender Marc Guehi in the 85th.

