Colton Herta looks for redemption in return to Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Colton Herta returns to the second Music City Grand Prix coming off his own moment on the stage. The IndyCar driver played a gig with his punk rock band, The Zibs, at a historic Indianapolis bar last week. There’s no encore in Nashville. Herta is back for Sunday’s race looking for the win he let slip away last season. Herta dominated the inaugural race on the downtown streets of Nashville until a series of mistakes cost him the win. The American star knows he’s out of the IndyCar championship race and is focused on collecting as many victories as possible.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.