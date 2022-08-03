Triathlon lets transgender women compete under tighter rules

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Olympic sport of triathlon says transgender women can continue to compete in its female category at international events though tougher eligibility rules were imposed. World Triathlon’s new policy is taking a less strict line than swimming. Swim governing body FINA effectively banned transgender athletes from international women’s competitions in June and proposed creating an “open” category. Triathlon will require transgender athletes to show a lower maximum level of testosterone of 2.5 nanomoles per liter and maintain it for at least two years. That’s in line with cycling’s rules announced in June.

