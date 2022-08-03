Proposed NCAA transfer rule changes kicked back to committee

The NCAA will have a committee conduct more research on a recommendation to allow Division I athletes to switch schools as many times as they want with immediate eligibility. The transfer rule proposals were among several that came out of the NCAA’s Transformation Committee and were moved along by the Division I Council two weeks ago. The board did adopt Transformation Committee recommendations that would allow schools to provide more financial benefits to athletes. The proposed changes to transfer rules also included implementing sport-specific windows when athletes could enter their names in the transfer portal and be immediately eligible the following year.

