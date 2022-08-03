LEADING OFF: Soto arrives in SD, Castillo debuts for M’s

Juan Soto is set for his San Diego debut at home Wednesday night against Colorado. Before the game, the Padres will hold a news conference to introduce Soto on his first day with the team. The 23-year-old star outfielder was acquired from Washington in a blockbuster deal before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Elsewhere, All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo makes his first start for the Seattle Mariners, who acquired him from Cincinnati last Friday for four minor league prospects. Castillo will be pitching at Yankee Stadium for the second time in nearly three weeks when he faces New York ace Gerrit Cole.

By The Associated Press

