Devils avoid arbitration, sign Bratt to 1-year, $5.4M deal

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have avoided salary arbitration with Jesper Bratt, signing the up-and-coming Swedish forward to a one-year, $5.45 million contract. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing Wednesday before the two sides were scheduled to go to arbitration. Bratt will be a restricted free agent at the end of the upcoming season and again have arbitration rights. The 23-year-old Bratt set career highs last season in goals (26), assists (47), shots (197), power-play points (18), time on ice (17:26) and points (73). His goal total tied with Jack Hughes for the team lead.

