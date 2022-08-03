Chiefs’ Travis Kelce aims to finish career in Kansas City
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid will always have a special fondness for Travis Kelce, one of the first players that the Kansas City Chiefs drafted after the coach took over a downtrodden franchise following his own frustrating finish in Philadelphia. But now that Kelce is one of the league’s elder statesmen, and the longest-tenured member of the Chiefs, it is only natural to begin wondering how long the tight end will continue to perform at the highest level. He turns 33 in October, though he’s also coming off one of the best seasons of his nine-year NFL career.