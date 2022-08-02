A look at the buyers and sellers from a busy trade deadline

This is quite a time to be a season ticket holder for the San Diego Padres. Great weather, a jewel of a ballpark — and perhaps the most exciting lineup in baseball for the near future. The Padres landed the biggest prize of this year’s trade deadline when they acquired outfielder Juan Soto. San Diego was one of this year’s major buyers, along with the Phillies, Mariners, Yankees and Twins. The Nationals, Reds, Athletics and Orioles were sellers.

