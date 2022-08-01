Vikings’ Dantzler determined to shine in late friend’s honor

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Cameron Dantzler has had at least as many downs as ups over his first two years with the Minnesota Vikings. His starting spot at cornerback has been threatened by a second-round draft pick in Andrew Booth Jr. Dantzler has returned for 2022 with an ample supply of determination, maturity and motivation to show the Vikings he can be counted on as a fixture in the lineup. Dantzler has dedicated the season to the memory of his late friend and former teammate Jeff Gladney. The fellow 2020 draft pick died in a car crash earlier this year after signing with Arizona.

