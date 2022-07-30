Para-cycling team fined after Commonwealth Games protest

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — An English Para-cycling team that protested after being denied an opportunity to participate in a medal ceremony at the Commonwealth Games has been fined by cycling’s governing body. Sophie Unwin and her pilot Georgia Holt appeared to have won bronze in the tandem B sprint Friday. They received an apology Saturday, but no medal. On Saturday, England’s Johnboy Smith’s humility shone through after winning the wheelchair marathon held on the streets of Birmingham in a time of 1:41.14. Smith said the gold medal honor deserved to go to his teammate David Weir, who held a decisive lead until suffering a puncture at the 35-kilometer mark. Australia enjoyed success with Jessica Stenson winning the women’s marathon and Madison de Rozario. claiming the wheelchair event.

