AP source: NBA investigating 76ers for possible tampering

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers are being investigated by the NBA for possible tampering in offseason free-agency moves involving James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Friday night. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing, said the team is cooperating with the investigation. Harden signed a deal worth slightly over $68 million, paying him about $33 million this season with a $35 million player option for the 2023-24 season. Harden, though, will make about $14.5 million less this coming season than he could have earned under his previous deal. ESPN reported Friday there are questions involving Harden and the Sixers having “a handshake agreement in place on a future contract.”

