Robert Lewandowski says time at Bayern Munich is ‘over’

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Robert Lewandowski’s time at Bayern Munich appears to be over. The Poland striker has been linked with a move to Barcelona. He says at Poland’s training camp that a transfer is the best outcome for all sides. Lewandowski says “it is certain that my story with Bayern Munich is over and I cannot imagine further cooperation with the club after what happened in recent months.” Lewandowski’s contract with the Bavarian club runs for another season. He says “I believe that Bayern will not stop me (forcibly) just because it has the opportunity.”