Champions League win restores Madrid pride after Mbappé loss

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — A Real Madrid fan at the Champions League final held a Paris Saint-Germain shirt with Kylian Mbappé’s name and the number of European titles the France forward has won. Zero. Madrid supporters celebrating the club’s 14th European title back in Spain kept reminding Mbappé that he probably made a mistake by not joining their club. Madrid restored some of its pride after being rejected by Mbappé with its victory over Liverpool on Saturday. The win secured Madrid yet another Champions League title.