White Sox SS Tim Anderson departs with right groin strain

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has left their game against the Cubs with a right groin strain. Anderson went down in the outfield after fielding P.J. Higgins’ fifth-inning grounder and throwing to first for the out. It’s another tough break for the struggling White Sox, who have been hit hard by injuries this year. Anderson ranks among the league leaders with a .356 batting average. Danny Mendick replaced Anderson at shortstop.