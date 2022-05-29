Rays get 2 hits, both homers, top Yanks 4-2 for 4-game split

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Walls and Ji-Man Choi homered for Tampa Bay’s only hits, and the Rays scored two runs in the seventh inning on four walks and a hit batter in a 4-2 win over the New York Yankees that gained a four-game split. Walls, in a 1 for 34 slide, homered on a 3-1 fastball from Luis Severino for a 2-1 lead in the fifth and then made an outstanding defensive play to end the eighth inning.