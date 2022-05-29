Oklahoma to defend Women’s College World Series title

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is back to try to defend its national championship at the Women’s College World Series. The top-seeded Sooners beat Central Florida in Super Regional games on Friday and Saturday to qualify and will face Northwestern in their World Series opener Thursday in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma has won four of the past eight national titles under coach Patty Gasso and beat Florida State to win it all last year. Oklahoma’s biggest star — slugger Jocelyn Alo — is the reigning USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year and the Division I career home run leader. Northwestern rallied to beat Arizona State 8-6 on Sunday night in Game 3 of their Super Regional on Sunday night to set up the matchup with the Sooners.