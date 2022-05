By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tony Kanaan heard the crowd roar before the Indianapolis 500. The popular 47-year-old Brazilian finished the day with an emotional cool down lap, perhaps his final lap on the historic 2.5-mile oval after 21 career starts. Afterward, Kanaan reflected on his career — and mused he’s ready to keep racing even though people keep asking whether he’ll retire.