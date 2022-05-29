French Open lookahead: Swiatek’s 31-match win streak on line

PARIS (AP) — Top-seeded Iga Swiatek has won 31 matches in a row, and 48 of her past 49 sets, heading into a fourth-round matchup at Roland Garros against 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen of China. Swiatek is seeking a sixth consecutive tournament title this season and a second Grand Slam trophy to go alongside the one she won as a teenager at the 2020 French Open. The 74th-ranked Zheng is participating in only the second major tournament of her career. The other women’s singles matches Monday are No. 11 Jessica Pegula vs. Irina-Camelia Begu, No. 20 Daria Kasatkina vs. No. 28 Camila Giorgi, and No. 22 Madison Keys vs. No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova.