Alker shoots 63 and rallies to win Senior PGA for 1st major

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Steven Alker is on a roll and now has his first senior major. Alker rallied from four shots behind with a 63 to win the Senior PGA Championship. That’s his third victory this year on the PGA Tour Champions and his first major. The 50-year-old from New Zealand was part of a three-way tie involving Stephen Ames and Bernhard Langer. They all made bogeys at some point on the back nine. Alker made a pair of key birdies that allowed him to take control. The win gets Alker into his first PGA Championship next year at Oak Hill.