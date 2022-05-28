Seegers, Iowa beat Penn St., avoid elimination in Big Ten

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Michael Seegers went 4-for-6, Kyle Huckstorf was 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored and No. 3 seed Iowa beat Penn State 11-3 to eliminate the Nittany Lions from the Big Ten Tournament. Iowa (35-18), which lost to Penn State in the tournament’s opening game, plays fifth-seeded Michigan in a loser-out game. Huckstorf singled to lead-off the fourth and Seegers followed with an RBI double to spark a four-run inning and then hit a solo shot to start a three-run fifth that gave the Hawkeyes a 7-1 lead. Ty Langenberg (7-2) struck out five and walked four while allowing three hits and three runs over 5 2/3 innings for Iowa. Josh Spiegel went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI double for Penn State (26-28).