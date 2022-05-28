North Carolina tops Notre Dame, advances to ACC title game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Mac Horvath hit a go-ahead single with two outs in the eighth inning and Danny Serretti followed with a two-run double to spark No. 8 seed North Carolina to a 7-2 victory over No. 4 seed Notre Dame in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament. North Carolina (37-19) advances to play the winner of the second semifinal — either No. 11 seed Pittsburgh or No. 12 seed North Carolina State — in Sunday’s championship game.