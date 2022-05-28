Luquinhas propels Red Bulls to 4-1 victory over DC United

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Luquinhas scored two goals in a four-minute span of the second half to spark the New York Red Bulls to a 4-1 victory over DC United. Luquinhas scored the first goal of the match for the Red Bulls (6-3-5) — in the 54th minute — and made it 2-0 with another score in the 58th. Lewis Morgan upped the lead to 3-0 with a goal five minutes later. Ola Kamara found the net for United (4-7-2) in the 87th minute. New York’s final tally came on an own goal by Jose Alfaro in the 90th minute.