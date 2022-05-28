Faltine leads Texas past OSU 9-2, into Big 12 title game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Trey Faltine had three hits and drove in four runs to lift fifth-seeded Texas into the Big 12 Tournament championship game with a 9-2 win over fourth-seeded Oklahoma State. The Cowboys forced the game by beating the Longhorns 8-1 earlier in the day. Texas, which beat OSU 4-1 to open the tournament, advances to Sunday’s game against third-seeded Oklahoma. Faltine’s infield single scored a run as Texas picked up a pair of unearned runs in the second inning to take a 2-1 lead. He added a bases-loaded double to drive in three runs in a five-run third inning. Douglas Hodo III followed Faltime’s double with an RBI double and Dylan Campbell added a pinch-hit triple.