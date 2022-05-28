Colorado to Western Conference Finals at last, faces Oilers

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have advanced to the Stanley Cup semifinal for the first time since the 2001-02 season. Colorado beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Friday to win the best-of-seven series 4-2. The Avalanche, the No. 1 seed in the Central Division, will start at home against the No. 2 seed in the Pacific Division, the Edmonton Oilers. Game 1 will be played Tuesday. Edmonton was 1-0-2 against Colorado during the regular season. Colorado lost to the Detroit Red Wings in seven games in the 2002 Western Conference Finals, after winning the Stanley Cup the previous season.